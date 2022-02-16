London Co. of Virginia Purchases 699,123 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,123 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.53% of Ball worth $155,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,701,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

