London Co. of Virginia Sells 4,582 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $81,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.74. 834,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.78 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

