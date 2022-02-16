London Co. of Virginia Sells 70,994 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,994 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.91% of Vulcan Materials worth $203,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 592.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,245,000 after purchasing an additional 150,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

