Lone Pine Capital LLC Buys New Position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000.

In other Amplitude news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMPL traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 2,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

