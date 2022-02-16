Lone Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855,275 shares during the quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Marqeta worth $57,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $84,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 63,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

