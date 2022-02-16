Lonestar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.3% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 108,894 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $5,549,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

