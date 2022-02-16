Long Pond Capital LP Has $45.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up about 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.59% of Kilroy Realty worth $45,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. 6,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

