Long Pond Capital LP Has $53.20 Million Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359,299 shares during the period. NETSTREIT comprises 1.9% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 5.68% of NETSTREIT worth $53,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,362. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $875.32 million, a P/E ratio of 128.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.