Long Pond Capital LP Has $88 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 3.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.32% of STAG Industrial worth $87,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $63,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,488 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.