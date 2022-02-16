Long Pond Capital LP Has $96.72 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up approximately 3.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 2.52% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $96,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after buying an additional 471,595 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth about $7,485,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,785. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

