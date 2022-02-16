Long Pond Capital LP Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,488 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises 3.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of Invitation Homes worth $102,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.36. 40,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

