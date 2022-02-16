Long Pond Capital LP Lowers Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Long Pond Capital LP cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717,830 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 503,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.11. 4,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,049. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.