Long Pond Capital LP Makes New $80.86 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,482,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,861,000. Travel + Leisure makes up 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.72% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 271.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 328,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. 3,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,669. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

