Long Pond Capital LP Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,256,000. VICI Properties makes up about 6.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.01% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 58,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

