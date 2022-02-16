Long Pond Capital LP Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,505,000. Public Storage accounts for 0.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 39,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,468. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $226.54 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.32.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

