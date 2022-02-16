Long Pond Capital LP Purchases Shares of 653,387 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 653,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,000. Hyatt Hotels makes up about 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.64% of Hyatt Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,908. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $106.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

