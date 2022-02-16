Long Pond Capital LP Sells 294,817 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,817 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 3.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.58% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $83,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after acquiring an additional 208,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,732,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,729,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ELS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

