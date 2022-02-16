Long Pond Capital LP Sells 652,610 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Long Pond Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,610 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up 2.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.22% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $68,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock remained flat at $$76.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

