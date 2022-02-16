Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 713,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,000. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.28% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after buying an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.54. 11,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.