Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

