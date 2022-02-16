Loser Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $826,582.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

