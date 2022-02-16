LPL Financial LLC Acquires 127,947 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,947 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $323,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,533,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 194,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,162,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

