LPL Financial LLC Acquires 297,047 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $462,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. 31,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

