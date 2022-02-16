LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.81% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,404,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.09. The stock had a trading volume of 238,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

