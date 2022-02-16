LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,045,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,209,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $717,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,270,430. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29.

