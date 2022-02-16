LPL Financial LLC Buys 274,104 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,104 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $316,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 668,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,146,000 after buying an additional 55,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 130,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,002. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

