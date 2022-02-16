LPL Financial LLC Has $2.12 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,124,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,661,000 after buying an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,429,000 after buying an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.60. 73,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

