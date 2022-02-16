LPL Financial LLC Purchases 439,038 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $400,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.47. 65,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.