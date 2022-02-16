LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,266,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.39. 327,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

