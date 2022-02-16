Lua Token (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00105807 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars.

