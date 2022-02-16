Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.24. 939,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,070,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)
