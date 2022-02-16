Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.57.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

