Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.
LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
NYSE LUMN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
