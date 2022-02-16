Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s current price.

LUMN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

