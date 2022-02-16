Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 2,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNEGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

