Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.28

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $9.57. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 79,381 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.