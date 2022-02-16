Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luokung Technology by 321.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKCO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

