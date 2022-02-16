M Financial Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 15.0% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,493,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.08. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.75. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

