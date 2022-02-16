Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 41,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,441,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.32 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,083,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 233,025 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

