Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 1,264,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 163,098 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.