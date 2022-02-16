Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Preferred Bank makes up 1.6% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Preferred Bank worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Preferred Bank by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

