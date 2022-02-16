Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,888 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,888 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for about 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Banc of California worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth $6,323,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter valued at $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

