Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 234,990 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,990 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after buying an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after buying an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

