Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 188,170 Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Southern States Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $4,519,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 7,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

