Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 2.40% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,908. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $153.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.