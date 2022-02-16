Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,515 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NYSE MS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. 134,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,823,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

