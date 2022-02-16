Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Five Point worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Five Point by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Five Point by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,330. The stock has a market cap of $948.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.