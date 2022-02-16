Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,555 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $74.35. 6,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,451. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,787 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.