Maltese Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,280,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.79. 4,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,577. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

