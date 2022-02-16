Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 15,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $109,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.