Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 901.7% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 106,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $360,161,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $378.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

